The Big Lead

UCLA's Lauren Betts, siblings Sienna & Dylan show off stunning heights

The mother of UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts shared a picture of her children together and social media couldn't believe everyone's heights.

By Josh Sanchez

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts during warmups before an NCAA Tournament game against the Richmond Spiders.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts during warmups before an NCAA Tournament game against the Richmond Spiders. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts is one of the top prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft class, and is currently leading the No. 1 seed Bruins on their run through March Madness.

Betts and the Bruins return to action on Friday, March 28. against the No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels.

The Betts family also has a been producing top talents in basketball outside of Lauren, with younger siblings Sienna and Dylan starring in high school.

MORE: Caitlin Clark sends heartwarming message to JuJu Watkins after knee injury

Sienna Betts is the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class, according to ESPN, after starring at Grandview High School in Colorado. Dylan Betts is a 7-foot-2 center in the Class of 2028. He currently stars at Cherry Creek High School.

Betts' mother, Michelle Betts, shared a photo of the children together that really put into perspect how tall 6-foot-7 Lauren and 7-foot-2 Dylan are.

The tower over Sienna, who stands at 6-foot-4.

The Ball brothers better move over, because the Betts siblings are poised to take over UCLA.

MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles

Sienna recently committed to play for the Bruins when she makes the jump to college basketball next season, while Lauren will be off to the pros.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts and forward Angela Dugalic react after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts and forward Angela Dugalic react after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This season, the 21-year-old Lauren Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Tip-off against Ole Miss is set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Spokane Arena in Washington on Friday night.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick

NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan

CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in

SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”

SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age

Home/Latest News