UCLA's Lauren Betts, siblings Sienna & Dylan show off stunning heights
By Josh Sanchez
UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts is one of the top prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft class, and is currently leading the No. 1 seed Bruins on their run through March Madness.
Betts and the Bruins return to action on Friday, March 28. against the No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels.
The Betts family also has a been producing top talents in basketball outside of Lauren, with younger siblings Sienna and Dylan starring in high school.
MORE: Caitlin Clark sends heartwarming message to JuJu Watkins after knee injury
Sienna Betts is the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class, according to ESPN, after starring at Grandview High School in Colorado. Dylan Betts is a 7-foot-2 center in the Class of 2028. He currently stars at Cherry Creek High School.
Betts' mother, Michelle Betts, shared a photo of the children together that really put into perspect how tall 6-foot-7 Lauren and 7-foot-2 Dylan are.
The tower over Sienna, who stands at 6-foot-4.
The Ball brothers better move over, because the Betts siblings are poised to take over UCLA.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles
Sienna recently committed to play for the Bruins when she makes the jump to college basketball next season, while Lauren will be off to the pros.
This season, the 21-year-old Lauren Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
Tip-off against Ole Miss is set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Spokane Arena in Washington on Friday night.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age