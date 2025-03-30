The Big Lead

Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers had a career day in the Sweet 16 with a 40-point performance, but she refused to take the credit and instead passed it to her teammates.

By Josh Sanchez

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers looks on during a Sweet 16 game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers looks on during a Sweet 16 game against the Oklahoma Sooners. / James Snook-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Paige Bueckers put on a show in the Sweet 16 to lift the UConn women's basketball team to an 82-59 win over the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the Elite 8 in March Madness.

Bueckers put up a career-high 40 points, six rebounds, and one assist in the incredible effort, after the Huskies entered the half trailing by four points.

After the game, Bueckers was receiving a lot of praise for her performance, but when asked about the showing in the post-game press conference, Bueckers deflected the credit and instead chose to give her teammates their flowers.

MORE: UConn's Paige Bueckers wakes up every morning to cook for teammate observing Ramadan

Bueckers' humility was on display as she said her outing would not have been possible without the standout play from everyone who was on the court.

"I'm extremely blessed and extremely grateful that I even get to play at UConn and be in these conversations with, like, the greatest of all time, but people the points, but, like, a large just attribution to Sarah, Jana, Ice, the way they were screening for me, getting me open, getting me looks," Bueckers said.

"Like, everybody sees the points, but nobody sees the screens set, the passes that were found to me, so it's, I guess, an individual point total, but it's really a team effort."

MORE: JuJu Watkins FaceTimes USC women's basketball team in locker room after Sweet 16 win

That is a leader.

Bueckers may not always score the most points in a game or pop out on the stat sheet, but her impact on the team and the game goes well beyond a point total.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers shoots against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the Sweet 16.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers shoots against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the Sweet 16. / James Snook-Imagn Images

That's part of why she is one of the best to ever play the game and a big reason she will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Up next for Bueckers and the Huskies is a showdown with the USC Trojans in the Elite 8 on Monday, March 31. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away

NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team

CBB: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts

SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive

VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs

Home/Latest News