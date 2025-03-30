Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
By Josh Sanchez
Paige Bueckers put on a show in the Sweet 16 to lift the UConn women's basketball team to an 82-59 win over the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the Elite 8 in March Madness.
Bueckers put up a career-high 40 points, six rebounds, and one assist in the incredible effort, after the Huskies entered the half trailing by four points.
After the game, Bueckers was receiving a lot of praise for her performance, but when asked about the showing in the post-game press conference, Bueckers deflected the credit and instead chose to give her teammates their flowers.
Bueckers' humility was on display as she said her outing would not have been possible without the standout play from everyone who was on the court.
"I'm extremely blessed and extremely grateful that I even get to play at UConn and be in these conversations with, like, the greatest of all time, but people the points, but, like, a large just attribution to Sarah, Jana, Ice, the way they were screening for me, getting me open, getting me looks," Bueckers said.
"Like, everybody sees the points, but nobody sees the screens set, the passes that were found to me, so it's, I guess, an individual point total, but it's really a team effort."
That is a leader.
Bueckers may not always score the most points in a game or pop out on the stat sheet, but her impact on the team and the game goes well beyond a point total.
That's part of why she is one of the best to ever play the game and a big reason she will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Up next for Bueckers and the Huskies is a showdown with the USC Trojans in the Elite 8 on Monday, March 31. Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
