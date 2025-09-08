Weekend Roundup: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
By Tyler Reed
No, you weren't dreaming. This past weekend actually happened. The NFL returned in a big way with a college ball sprinkled in, and for a moment, life was perfect.
Now, we're back on that nine-to-five grind, answering emails that no one should have ever sent and avoiding phone calls like the Plague.
On the bright side, we still have some football tonight with the return of Monday Night Football. We also have plenty to discuss about this past weekend. Time is wasting, and soon your boss will notice you haven't been active on Microsoft Teams. Let's get down to it.
Here is the Weekend Roundup!
It Was Always The Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have already given us the first nominee for game of the year in their Sunday Night Football instant classic.
It would be the Bills who would make the impossible comeback on the Ravens, as Matt Prater drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Bills a monster win that could be the difference in homefield advantage during the postseason.
My only hope is that the Kansas City Chiefs won't ruin our chances of seeing these two meet in the AFC Championship this season.
Stop With The Weak Scheduling
Aside from Oregon, who did it to another Power Four school, teams like Minnesota, Florida State, Texas Tech, and Tennessee were putting up astronomical scores against teams that had no business sharing the field with them on Saturday.
This isn't a feeling that just came out of my gut. No, this has been something stewing for a long time. We live in a new era of college sports. Fans are paying to get players to come to their favorite schools.
We don't want to see ABC A&M lose by 90. It's time to make the college schedule like the NFL, and that's no weeks off.
This past weekend was all about football. An ex-PGA golfer announced his surprising retirement. The Indiana Fever earned a postseason spot without Caitlin Clark. Back to the football side of things, Bill Belichick gets blunt with his reasoning for banning New England Patriots scouts from coming to Chapel Hill... Two monster upsets in college football caused a shake-up in the polls... The Cleveland Browns did the most Cleveland Browns thing ever... Are the Detroit Lions in a free fall? Do the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Micah Parsons already?
It was a weekend full of pigskin drama, and we wouldn't want it any other way. You know what the best part about all of this is? We get to do it all over again next weekend. Don't ever let someone tell you fall isn't the best season.
Make this Monday wish it never met you.
