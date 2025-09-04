Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth
It's not often two brothers — or twins — call the same baseball game for opposing teams. Chris and Stefan Caray got to call Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Athletics with their father, too.
Chip Caray, the Cardinals' play-by-play announcer on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, welcomed Stefan into the home broadcast booth at Busch Stadium to call two innings on Wednesday.
It was the major league debut for Stefan, who flashed the kind of off-the-cuff levity he'll need to last a long time in the business.
MORE: Rival broadcaster rips Framber Valdez's 'trash' pitch: '100 percent intentional'
After introducing his brother, Chris, as "another 25-year-old who isn't quite as good-looking as the A's are on the diamond," Stefan Caray revealed that Chris is 17 minutes older than he is.
"I'd like to think that the world wasn't ready for me yet," Stefan Caray said.
It isn't the first time the Caray twins have shared a booth. In 2022, they were named the voices of the minor league Amarillo Sod Poodles.
For broadcasters, just like players, the MLB debut is a special moment.
"This was about as special as it gets for me," Stefan Caray wrote on his Twitter/X account. "Thank you to the amazing people with for creating a memory that will last forever in our household."
The twins trace their lineage in broadcasting to their great-great grandfather, Harry Caray, who coincidentally worked play-by-play for the Cardinals and A's before joining the Chicago Cubs. Chris, in addition to being older than Stefan, is Harry Christopher “Chris” Caray IV — named after the patriarch.
Neither has a call as iconic as "Cubs win!" or even "would you eat the moon if it was made of ribs?" to their credit — yet — but they're on their way.
