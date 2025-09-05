The Big Lead

Ex-PGA golfer, veteran of nine majors, announces immediate retirement at 35

'I leave with joy, pride and gratitude,' the Swedish tour pro announced on his Instagram account.

By J.P. Hoornstra

Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, and Aguri Iwasaki walk on the 17th hole during the continuation of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12, 2024.
Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, and Aguri Iwasaki walk on the 17th hole during the continuation of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12, 2024. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
A former PGA Tour golfer is packing up his clubs for good.

"I’ve decided to close the chapter on my professional golf career," Alexander Bjork wrote on his Instagram account Friday. "Of course, there are a lot of emotions right now — but more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful, proud, and happy for the journey I’ve been on.

"A massive THANK YOU to everyone who has supported me and been part of this in any way. ❤️❤️It’s been amazing to travel the world playing golf, and I’m walking away with so many great memories — and just as many experiences that I’ll carry with me for life. Now it’s time to turn the page and I look forward to take on the challenges!"

In his post, Bjork writes that he made 350 tournament starts as a professional, including participating in nine major championships. He won the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour in 2018, one of five professional wins on tour.

Bjork tied for 39th at the 2024 PGA Championship and tied for 41st at the British Open in 2023. Also in 2023, he finished fifth in the Race to Dubai eligibility ranking to receive his PGA Tour card.

"I leave with joy, pride and gratitude," Bjork wrote on Instagram in announcing his retirement.

