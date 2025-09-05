Ex-PGA golfer, veteran of nine majors, announces immediate retirement at 35
A former PGA Tour golfer is packing up his clubs for good.
"I’ve decided to close the chapter on my professional golf career," Alexander Bjork wrote on his Instagram account Friday. "Of course, there are a lot of emotions right now — but more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful, proud, and happy for the journey I’ve been on.
"A massive THANK YOU to everyone who has supported me and been part of this in any way. ❤️❤️It’s been amazing to travel the world playing golf, and I’m walking away with so many great memories — and just as many experiences that I’ll carry with me for life. Now it’s time to turn the page and I look forward to take on the challenges!"
MORE: Team USA Ryder Cup captain selflessly won't compete in event after naming roster
In his post, Bjork writes that he made 350 tournament starts as a professional, including participating in nine major championships. He won the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour in 2018, one of five professional wins on tour.
Bjork tied for 39th at the 2024 PGA Championship and tied for 41st at the British Open in 2023. Also in 2023, he finished fifth in the Race to Dubai eligibility ranking to receive his PGA Tour card.
"I leave with joy, pride and gratitude," Bjork wrote on Instagram in announcing his retirement.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Eagles win, 'Spitgate', Caitlin Clark injury update, and more
NFL: NFL kickoff: League sees unprecedented infusion of UFL talent
NBA: Mark Cuban reveals his only regret about selling the Mavericks
WNBA: Caitlin Clark announces devastating injury update on social media
VIRAL: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth