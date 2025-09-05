NBA fans react to Marshawn Lynch hilariously mispronouncing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become a household name, now that he's an NBA champion and the reigning MVP. It's hard to dispute that his name is a mouthful, though, and there are times when people get it wrong.
Of all the people for that to happen to, the latest was NFL legend Marshawn Lynch. While discussing the top-rated players on NBA 2K26 on a podcast, the host mentioned SGA. When Lynch was asked who SGA is, he hilariously mispronounced the Canadian star's name.
The clip quickly went viral on X, with NBA fans finding Lynch's faux pas extremely hilarious.
"Giving Charles Barkley saying Jonas Valanciunas vibes," one fan wrote. "Just say Shane Gillis and just kinda change the end. Sounds close enough," another fan said.
"Man, I'm rolling on the floor, bro didn't even try," commented a third fan. "This is why Marshawn is the GOAT man, who comes up with this stuff off the cuff?"
"Bro is a national treasure fr," read another reply to the clip. "uddy has no motion fresh off a chip/mvp and they said “who’s that” lmao," said a sixth fan.
While this is objectively hilarious, it's got to provide more motivation for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. Despite his legendary 2024-25 campaign, SGA isn't getting the respect he's earned, and he'll be looking to ensure no one ever gets his name wrong by doing it all again next season.
