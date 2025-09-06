Tommy Castellanos' strong first-half performance is another chapter in Heisman resume
By Tyler Reed
The Florida State Seminoles were the talk of the college football world after their monster upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1.
The win over the Crimson Tide catapulted the Seminoles up the rankings. Heading into Week 2, Florida State was the number 14 team in the country.
After a big win like the Seminoles had in Week 1, the discussions always turned to a team having a bit of a hangover after such a great performance in a game no one expected them to be in. Unfortunately for those who were hoping for a hangover, the Seminoles did not get the memo.
MORE: Alabama fan's first move after winning Powerball: Fire Kalen DeBoer
Florida State held a 49-0 lead over East Texas A&M at halftime of their game on Saturday. It may not be an Alabama-level opponent, but the Seminoles are taking care of business.
The biggest FSU is rolling could be credited to quarterback Tommy Castellanos. Castellanos finished the first half with 237 yards passing on 8 of 11 attempts and three touchdown passes.
That performance was good enough for Castellanos to rest for the entire second half, and it's enough for me to say the Boston College transfer is planting himself right in the middle of the Heisman Trophy debate.
MORE: Danny Kanell delivers scalding hot take on Texas' chances to make CFP
Seriously, has one player had a stronger start to the 2025 season? In my mind, Castellanos may be the favorite at this moment.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Chargers end agonizing losing streak to Chiefs with impressive Week 1 victory
NBA: NBA superstar Luka Doncic goes viral for putting his dad on a poster
NHL: Hockey Hall of Famer, 6-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 78
SPORTS MEDIA: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth
VIRAL: NBA fans react to Marshawn Lynch hilariously mispronouncing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name