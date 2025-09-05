NBA superstar Luka Doncic goes viral for putting his dad on a poster
Luka Doncic has gone viral in various NBA social media spaces this offseason than arguably any other star in the league. The Slovenian superstar is currently lighting up the EuroBasket tournament, and it feels like a precursor to a monster season at this point.
Having recently added his name to EuroBasket history and then lighting up Israel, Doncic is going hard in warm-ups as well. In fact, in a recent clip that has gone viral on X, Luka put his dad on a poster while working out, showing off the hops that have returned with his new, toned physique.
The Los Angeles Lakers star's father, Sasa Doncic, is a former professional basketball player himself. He has also served as a head coach in the Slovenian league. He's been involved in Doncic's NBA career a lot more in recent seasons, but that didn't stop his son from dunking on him.
It's a lighthearted and fun moment, emblematic of the joy Doncic plays basketball with. This isn't the only clip that's gone viral, either. Luka made a shot with a backpack on from the sidelines recently that led to one of his teammates having to do 50 push-ups.
These moments seem like general fun, which they are, but everything the Lakers man has done this offseason points to only one fact. Doncic is ready to dominate every time he steps on the court and that's got to be exciting for Los Angeles fans going into the 2025-26 campaign.
