Hockey Hall of Famer, 6-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 78
The Montreal Canadiens announced the death of Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden on Friday following a battle with cancer. He was 78.
Dryden helped the Canadiens win six championships in his eight NHL seasons, all in Montreal from 1970-79.
"Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man," Geoff Molson, Owner and President of the Montreal Canadiens, said in a statement released by the team. "Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today.
“Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport. On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege to cross his path and know him on a personal level.”
Dryden retired with a regular season record of 258-57-74 in 397 games, with a 2.24 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs in 1971 at age 23. He also won five Vezina Trophies as the NHL's top goaltender.
Dryden was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. In 2007, the Candiens retired his No. 29.
Dryden is survived by his wife, Lynda, two children and two grandchildren.
