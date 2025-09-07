Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
By Tyler Reed
The Bill Belichick era did not get off on the right foot last week. In the Tar Heels' first game under Belichick, the team had their doors blown off against the TCU Horned Frogs.
However, Week 2 was another opportunity, and the Tar Heels did not let it go to waste. UNC earned a 20-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday. Even though Belichick earned his first college football coaching win, it wasn't the main topic of his postgame press conference.
Earlier this week, it was discovered that Belichick had banned scouts from the New England Patriots from attending practices in Chapel Hill. After Saturday's game, Belichick gave an answer as to why he banned Patriots scouts.
"It's clear I'm not welcome there at their facility. So they're not welcome at ours," Belichick told David Ubben of The Athletic.
It didn't take a rocket scientist to discover that the divorce between the Patriots and Belichick was an ugly one.
Even before Belichick moved on from the Patriots, it was clear that the decision to move on from quarterback Tom Brady did not sit well with ownership. Especially when Brady brought a ring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If anyone is going to hold a grudge, it's Belichick. Honestly, I love it. Hating is fun, and letting people know you hate them makes my heart grow three sizes. Good for you, Bill.
