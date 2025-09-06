The Big Lead

Chargers end agonizing losing streak to Chiefs with impressive Week 1 victory

The Los Angeles Chargers did something they haven't done in four years: beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers players in a huddle before game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers players in a huddle before game against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be about the Chiefs getting back on track after their abysmal performance in the Super Bowl this past February.

However, the Chargers did not get the memo. Jim Harbaugh and his boys in the yellow pants earned an impressive 27-21 victory over Kansas City in Brazil.

MORE: Jalen Carter ejected from Eagles' season opener after spitting on Dak Prescott

For a moment, it felt like the Chargers were going to "Charger", and allow Patrick Mahomes to make another epic comeback. Instead, the Chargers did something they haven't done since 2021, and that's beat Andy Reid and the team in red.

So many close calls, but 2025 was finally the year. The Chargers came into this season sort of under the radar. Even though they were a playoff team this past season.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert delivered on the big stage. The sixth-year quarterback threw for over 300 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the win.

MORE: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick

It's just Week 1, but can I make a hot take? Will the Chiefs be fighting for a playoff spot when Week 18 arrives? I don't even want to think about Week 18 because that means football will be nearly over. But dreaming of a postseason without the Chiefs is kind of nice.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu before game at Corinthians Arena.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu before game at Corinthians Arena. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

ROUNDUP: Eagles win, 'Spitgate', Caitlin Clark injury update, and more

NFL: NFL kickoff: League sees unprecedented infusion of UFL talent

NBA: Mark Cuban reveals his only regret about selling the Mavericks

WNBA: Caitlin Clark announces devastating injury update on social media

VIRAL: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth

Home/NFL