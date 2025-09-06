Chargers end agonizing losing streak to Chiefs with impressive Week 1 victory
By Tyler Reed
Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be about the Chiefs getting back on track after their abysmal performance in the Super Bowl this past February.
However, the Chargers did not get the memo. Jim Harbaugh and his boys in the yellow pants earned an impressive 27-21 victory over Kansas City in Brazil.
For a moment, it felt like the Chargers were going to "Charger", and allow Patrick Mahomes to make another epic comeback. Instead, the Chargers did something they haven't done since 2021, and that's beat Andy Reid and the team in red.
So many close calls, but 2025 was finally the year. The Chargers came into this season sort of under the radar. Even though they were a playoff team this past season.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert delivered on the big stage. The sixth-year quarterback threw for over 300 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the win.
It's just Week 1, but can I make a hot take? Will the Chiefs be fighting for a playoff spot when Week 18 arrives? I don't even want to think about Week 18 because that means football will be nearly over. But dreaming of a postseason without the Chiefs is kind of nice.
