Caitlin Clark announces devastating injury update on social media
Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark announced Thursday that her WNBA season is over.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote on her Twitter/X account Thursday. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.
"I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year hasn't played since July 15 because of a right groin injury. She was limited to 13 appearances this season in all.
Clark finishes her season with 16.5 points per game while averaging 31.1 minutes for the Fever, who are 21-20 with three games left in their regular season.
