3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. Here are the biggest headlines from another beautiful week of college football.

By Tyler Reed

South Florida Bulls place kicker Nico Gramatica, long snapper Turner McLaughlin, and teammates celebrate.
South Florida Bulls place kicker Nico Gramatica, long snapper Turner McLaughlin, and teammates celebrate. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Unless you are a true sicko of the game of college football like myself, your slate of viewing has ended for Week 2.

There are still a few West Coast matchups going down, but for the most part, the second full week of the season has come and gone.

This week could be described as cupcake city. However, there were a few major storylines that grabbed fans' attention. Here are the three biggest headlines from Week 2 of the college football season.

Texas Rebounds

After a tough performance in their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns took out their frustrations on San Jose State with a 38-7 win.

Manning tossed four touchdowns in the Longhorns' first win of the season. Has Manning arrived? I guess we won't know until October 4th. That's the next time they play a Power Four opponent.

Upsets

The South Florida Bulls are back on the map after pulling off a massive road upset over the 13th-ranked Florida Gators.

2007 will go down as one of the most fun years in college football. The Bulls were a part of that moment. Now, they look to make 2025 a magical season.

The second upset of the evening was pure cinema as the Mississippi State Bulldogs shocked the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 58-yard touchdown pass, which catapulted the cow bell slingers into a dub.

The SEC giveth, the SEC taketh away.

It Just Means More

University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Michigan Wolverines.
University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Michigan Wolverines. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest matchup of the week was between two Top 25 teams in the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners.

A fun game from start to finish, the Sooners outlasted their Big Ten counterpart 24-13, proving that, I guess, it means a lot more in the SEC. Seriously, that SEC logo on Oklahoma's jersey is gross. Can we go back to the way things were?

Oklahoma's Deion Burks scores a touchdown as Michigan's TJ Metcalf defends.
Oklahoma's Deion Burks scores a touchdown as Michigan's TJ Metcalf defends. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

