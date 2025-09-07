3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
By Tyler Reed
Unless you are a true sicko of the game of college football like myself, your slate of viewing has ended for Week 2.
There are still a few West Coast matchups going down, but for the most part, the second full week of the season has come and gone.
MORE: Alabama fan's first move after winning Powerball: Fire Kalen DeBoer
This week could be described as cupcake city. However, there were a few major storylines that grabbed fans' attention. Here are the three biggest headlines from Week 2 of the college football season.
Texas Rebounds
After a tough performance in their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns took out their frustrations on San Jose State with a 38-7 win.
Manning tossed four touchdowns in the Longhorns' first win of the season. Has Manning arrived? I guess we won't know until October 4th. That's the next time they play a Power Four opponent.
Upsets
The South Florida Bulls are back on the map after pulling off a massive road upset over the 13th-ranked Florida Gators.
2007 will go down as one of the most fun years in college football. The Bulls were a part of that moment. Now, they look to make 2025 a magical season.
The second upset of the evening was pure cinema as the Mississippi State Bulldogs shocked the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 58-yard touchdown pass, which catapulted the cow bell slingers into a dub.
The SEC giveth, the SEC taketh away.
MORE: Danny Kanell delivers scalding hot take on Texas' chances to make CFP
It Just Means More
The biggest matchup of the week was between two Top 25 teams in the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners.
A fun game from start to finish, the Sooners outlasted their Big Ten counterpart 24-13, proving that, I guess, it means a lot more in the SEC. Seriously, that SEC logo on Oklahoma's jersey is gross. Can we go back to the way things were?
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Chargers end agonizing losing streak to Chiefs with impressive Week 1 victory
NBA: NBA superstar Luka Doncic goes viral for putting his dad on a poster
NHL: Hockey Hall of Famer, 6-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 78
SPORTS MEDIA: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth
VIRAL: NBA fans react to Marshawn Lynch hilariously mispronouncing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name