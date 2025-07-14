Weekend Roundup: LeBron's uncertain future, Bears believe, wrestling marathon, and more
By Tyler Reed
It's like we blinked and now we are staring down the dread of another Monday. However, if you are here, nothing you are about to read will be dreadful. Maybe.
We've got business to attend to, and that's why we are attacking this week with the ferocity of a cringe motivational influencer on Instagram.
Since there's so much to discuss, maybe it's best we get straight to business. Plus, I'm out of energy drinks and need to go get more, so let's make this quick.
Here is the Weekend Roundup!
Where Is Home?
LeBron James may have opted into his bags of money player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that doesn't mean that will be his home next season.
There have been reports of at least four teams showing interest in making a trade for James; however, the Lakers star has no interest in talking about his future. We've come a long way since "The Decision."
We Believe
The Chicago Bears are betting the house on general manager Ryan Poles, as they have extended Poles as the GM through the 2029 season.
The Bears haven't had a winning season in the three years Poles has been at the helm, but hey, things are different now. Right?
So Much Wrestling
This past weekend was a wrestling nerd's dream. AEW tore the house down with their "All In" pay-per-view, that saw Adam "Hangman: Page hoist the company's world title high above his head.
WWE held three major events this weekend. However, one unfortunate moment was when Goldberg was giving his farewell speech after his final match, and the WWE production team gave us the quick exit by cutting the speech short in one of the awkward goodbyes for a wrestler in recent memory.
#1
On Sunday night, Major League Baseball kicked off its 2025 draft. The Washington Nationals are hoping that shortstop Eli Willits will soon be a franchise cornerstone, as they selected him first overall.
However, just like any other class, a hall of famer can be found in round 17.
Holding Out
Rookies have reported to training camp for the Los Angeles Chargers. Well, all but second-round pick Tre Harris.
The former Ole Miss wide receiver is officially holding out until he can reach a deal with the team. A move that we are going to start seeing a lot more of in the new NIL world.
Trouble In Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns are having a completely different issue when it comes to one of their rookies. On Sunday, it was reported that running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday night for a misdemeanor domestic battery. Not the best foot forward for the former Ohio State star.
Iconic Bobblehead Day
Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton did one of the coolest things anyone could possibly do in sports: hit for the cycle on his own bobblehead day.
There's no way it gets any cooler than that.
New Tat
We've got some pop culture drama with the latest photos surrounding what could be a new tattoo for Drake.
It appears the rap icon has covered up his LeBron James tattoo with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey design. If it were me personally, I would have gone with a Ninja Turtle, or maybe Garfield.
Love Is In The Air
The love between LBJ and Drake may be dead, but Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Over the weekend, the duo announced their engagement, giving fans the perfect opportunity to tell Mitchell it will be the only ring he ever has.
Not A Real All-Star Game
A couple of Philadelphia Phillies players voiced their displeasure over Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski's MLB All-Star Game selection, since the rookie has only appeared in a handful of games.
Nick Castellanos said that with the decision, the league is turning into the Savannah Bananas. That could be setting up a memorable Space Jam style all star game down the road.
People Don't Forget
San Francisco Giants fans showed up in droves this past Saturday as the team held a Barry Bonds Bobblehead Day. It's just another reminder that the home run king is one of the greatest ever to play the game, and people will never forget.
Ouch
Sorry if the above photo makes you a little ill, but Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson showed me that I am nowhere near the definition of a man, as the MMA star suffered a gruesome cut on his leg during his bout over the weekend.
Thompson did not pick up the win in Nashville. However, just one scroll on social media, and the fans will tell you a different story.
It Was The Night
All that blood in the last post has me thinking about the epic return of our favorite fictional serial killer, Dexter.
'Dexter Resurrection' debuted on Paramount+ and Showtime, and folks, I think the show is returning to a special place. Not that it ever left, but Dexter Morgan is back, and if you're a big fan of the original series, I beg you to jump back in the pool. Even though it might be a little bloody.
Way Late To The Party
Listen, I don't get out much. My goals every week are to go to the store, run into no one that I know, and come back home to avoid people even more. I'm basically the Grinch.
However, on my journey out of my cave over the weekend, I saw a sign that opened up my eyes more than the one that did the same thing to Ace of Base.
Qdoba has mother flippin' breakfast? I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Then, in my research, I found out that this has been going on for years! Please tell me that it hasn't been in all markets this whole time. If it has, I've missed so much of my life.
That's all the kid has for your Weekend Roundup. I figured the best way to get your Monday on the right foot is to reminisce on the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.
It's not because I was listening to When Doves Cry while writing this, but Prince tore the house down in 2007 at Super Bowl XLI. It's also always nice to look back on a Bears loss. Football, could you come back soon? For me? May this look back on a tasty Prince performance break you free from the mundane of the Monday.
Soon, Friday shall grace us with its presence.