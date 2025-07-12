Phillies players call out MLB All-Star Game after Jacob Misiorowski decision
By Matt Reed
The MLB All-Star Game doesn't quite have the same buzz that it did at the height of the sport years ago, but this year's edition will feature several promising young players, which doesn't necessarily sit well with some of the game's veterans.
Milwaukee Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski has been the talk of baseball through his first five starts, where he has won four of those outings, and after that quality production the NL pitcher earned himself a call up to this year's All-Star Game.
Unfortunately for the young player, that hasn't sat well with others around MLB, including several Philadelphia Phillies players that feel their teammates have been snubbed by the league.
"That's f***ing terrible," Trea Turner said upon learning of Misiorowski's call up. "It's not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there.:
Phillies stars Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and Turner called out MLB for denying Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez places in the ASG, while Misiorowski walked into the team despite only appearing for the Brewers since June 12.
The Milwaukee talent's addition to the All-Star team makes him the fastest player to ever be called into action after playing a month of major league games.
