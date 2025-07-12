MLB Network's new mini-series 'The Prospect' leads MLB Draft day coverage
By Tyler Reed
On Sunday, the dreams of many aspiring Major League Baseball players will come true with the start of the 2025 MLB Draft.
It is a busy week for the sport, and thankfully, MLB Network will be with fans every step of the way on this beautiful baseball week.
The draft is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET. on Sunday, but the network is getting fans into the spirit of the draft with the release of the second episode of "The Prospect".
The show follows twin draft prospects, Jojo and Jacob Parker, and their incredible journey on the way to pursuing their dreams.
MLB and GameChanger, partnered with the MLB Network and QB1 studios, to create the show on the Parker's, who will be doing live interviews during the network's draft coverage.
The league and the network, which has been covering the draft since 2009, are looking to expand their coverage on draft prospects, and the story on the Parker twins is a spotlight on the incredible journey of the pair potentially achieving the ultimate dream.
The network's coverage of the draft will kick off a massive week, which includes wall-to-wall coverage of the MLB All-Star week. It's an incredible time to be a fan of the game of baseball.
