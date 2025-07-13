Chargers' second-round pick holding out as rookies report to training camp
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially kicked off the NFL's training camp schedule as the franchise's rookies reported to camp this past Saturday.
However, not every rookie was in attendance for the start of their first NFL camp. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that Chargers' second-round pick, Tre Harris, is officially holding out
According to Rapoport, Harris is the first rookie from the second round of the NFL Draft to hold out this offseason.
Harris was a star wide receiver during his collegiate career with Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. Now, the Charges are hoping that the former Ole Miss star can fill a massive void that has plagued their offense for the past few seasons.
It's not the ideal star for Harris' career in the NFL. No player wants to miss time on the field, especially a rookie. However, it appears the ball is in the court of the front office to get something done quickly.
The Chargers had a somewhat surprising 2024 season in Jim Harbaugh's first season as the head coach of the franchise. The team would make the postseason, but would lose in the Wild Card to the Houston Texans after quarterback Justin Herbert had his worst game of the season.
Talent at wide receiver could be all that is stopping the Chargers from being a real threat in 2025.
