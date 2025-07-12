Barry Bonds Bobblehead Day brings Giants fans out in droves to Oracle Park
By Tyler Reed
Want to know the best way to fill up the stands for a baseball game? The answer is simple: a collectible giveaway is a surefire way to bring in a crowd.
However, when the giveaway involves one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, expect fans to be racing to grab the memorabilia.
The San Francisco Giants are hosting Barry Bonds Bobblehead Day, and the first 20,000 fans in the stadium will get one of those bobbleheads.
Fans did not want to risk missing the opportunity to get the Bonds collectible, as video shared on social media shows fans wrapping around the outside of Oracle Park.
It's safe to say the people of San Francisco are thrilled about having a day that celebrates the true home run king of Major League Baseball.
Yes, I'm one of those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, and the so-called steroid era was a fun time for a kid who liked watching dingers.
Steroid debates aside, Bonds was more than just a great home run hitter. Many former players who played with him believe he's the greatest player ever to play the game, just ask Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones.
While it is a travesty that players connected to steroids are not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, having your peers talk about how great you are is all the evidence Bonds ever needed.
