Twins star Byron Buxton hits for cycle on his own bobblehead day
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins celebrated centerfielder Byron Buxton by having a bobblehead day in his honor.
Twins fans were treated to more than just a collectible giveaway, as Buxton had one of the most memorable games in his career in the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 2025 All-Star nominee hit for the cycle in front of the home crowd at Target Field. A moment that no one in Minnesota will soon forget.
Buxton would complete the cycle in the bottom of the seventh by hitting a solo home run deep behind center field.
The Detroit Tigers are currently cruising through the AL Central with an 11.5 game lead over the Twins. However, it is nice when a fanbase can enjoy a moment like this, even if their current postseason dreams are on life support.
The league will finish the first half of the season on Sunday. MLB All-Star festivities will begin on Monday with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
On Sunday, the league will welcome the latest crop of prospects to the big leagues, as the MLB Draft will begin at 6 p.m. ET., and can be seen on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.com. It is a good time to be following the beautiful game of baseball.
