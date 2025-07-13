The Big Lead

Twins star Byron Buxton hits for cycle on his own bobblehead day

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton had a memorable bobblehead day by hitting for the cycle in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

By Tyler Reed

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton celebrates his home run for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Target Field.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton celebrates his home run for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Target Field. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins celebrated centerfielder Byron Buxton by having a bobblehead day in his honor.

Twins fans were treated to more than just a collectible giveaway, as Buxton had one of the most memorable games in his career in the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RELATED: Barry Bonds Bobblehead Day brings Giants fans out in droves to Oracle Park

The 2025 All-Star nominee hit for the cycle in front of the home crowd at Target Field. A moment that no one in Minnesota will soon forget.

Buxton would complete the cycle in the bottom of the seventh by hitting a solo home run deep behind center field.

The Detroit Tigers are currently cruising through the AL Central with an 11.5 game lead over the Twins. However, it is nice when a fanbase can enjoy a moment like this, even if their current postseason dreams are on life support.

RELATED: Nationals prospect rocking Chipotle-inspired cleats for MLB Futures Game

The league will finish the first half of the season on Sunday. MLB All-Star festivities will begin on Monday with the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

On Sunday, the league will welcome the latest crop of prospects to the big leagues, as the MLB Draft will begin at 6 p.m. ET., and can be seen on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.com. It is a good time to be following the beautiful game of baseball.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Mets fan favorite teases about possible comeback on social media

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers’ reported condition for acquiring LeBron James revealed

NFL: Brandon Aiyuk gets major injury update ahead of 49ers training camp

SPORTS MEDIA: Senate attempts to save gamblers from new gambling tax

VIRAL: Callaway releases epic 'Happy Gilmore' hockey stick putters, tube sock club covers

Home/MLB