Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell makes massive announcement
Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA's premier stars in 2025, having just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. While the postseason didn't go the way fans had hoped, things are looking good for both Mitchell and the Cavaliers.
With the offseason well and truly underway though, it's clearly time to focus on different things for Mitchell. He has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Coco Jones since 2024, and this year, they have made things a lot more official.
Mitchell shared a photo of the two of them kissing on Instagram as part of the announcement that they are getting engaged. This drew reactions from big names like Dwyane Wade and Chiney Ogwumike, who shared their support and love after the lovely news became official.
The internet has long been on the case of Mitchell and Jones, with their relationship not being the most public event before this.
The singer had addressed it on the Club Shay Shay podcast, saying, "I love the internet, because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere, like I'm in a detective movie.
"I'm happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too."
Whatever their situation may have been until now, it's certainly as public as it can get at this point. Donovan Mitchell's life continues to go from good to better, this is a massive moment in the NBA star's life.
