Bears ownership extends 'scapegoat' GM Ryan Poles ahead of 2025 regular season
By Tyler Reed
There's always one team that likes to lay claim to the title of winner of the NFL preseason. There are a few candidates you could award that title to this offseason.
However, the most popular choices are probably between the Los Angeles Chargers, who made incredible roster additions, or the Chicago Bears, who made great acquisitions, as well as brought in the most sought-after coaching candidate in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The Bears are ready to put the past in the rearview, but ownership still has faith in general manager Ryan Poles, who has been in the position for the last three seasons.
This past Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the Bears have decided to extend Poles' time as GM through the 2029 season in Chicago.
That is a bold leap of faith for a general manager who has not brought a winning season to the franchise in his first three years on the job.
The Bears are 15-36 under Poles' leadership, and many expected this year to potentially be a make-or-break season for the general manager. However, ownership thinks this is the season the franchise finally turns it around. If it's not, at least they'll have until 2029 to figure it out.
Poles has to see success this season or it could be a fanbase starting the murmurs of getting him out of town.
