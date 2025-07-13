WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
By Tyler Reed
The professional wrestling world witnessed the end of one of the most legendary careers in its history as Goldberg wrestled his final match during WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Saturday night.
The WWE Hall of Famer would come up short in his match against Gunther, in front of a crowd that witnessed his entire professional career, in Atlanta, Georgia.
After the match, Goldberg stood in the ring with friends and family and was given the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans. However, NBC's broadcast didn't allow the fans at home to see the entire speech.
Fans quickly took to social media to vent their frustrations on the network cutting off Goldberg during his farewell after his final match.
Some fans even wondered if this was the WWE's final dig at the last active member of WCW when it was at its height in popularity.
Goldberg was the face of World Championship Wrestling at one point; however, if you are hip to wrestling, you know that WCW would ultimately lose the Monday Night Wars to WWE.
Whatever the case may be, another legend from the greatest era in professional wrestling history has said goodbye. My little professional wrestling heart is weeping once again.
Fans now fear the end for John Cena, who will be hanging up his sneakers after December. True ends of different eras.
