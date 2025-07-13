ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
By Tyler Reed
2025 has been an absolute roller coaster of emotions for the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in February, the team made a bombshell trade for Luka Doncic, which led the team to earn the third seed in the Western Conference standings.
However, the team would bow out in the first round, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then the team was reportedly sold for an astronomical amount. But the sale of the franchise might be the least important headline at the moment.
Earlier this offseason, LeBron James decided to opt in to his $52.6 million player option to stick with the Lakers for this upcoming season. However, recent news makes it seem that James may not be interested in staying with the Lakers.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin has reported that four teams have reached out to James' agent, Rich Paul, in regards to a potential trade for one of the greatest of all time. During ESPN's coverage of the NBA Summer League, McMenamin reached out to James about his future, but the Lakers star said he had nothing to talk about.
If James' future is unclear, then that means the NBA offseason is far from over. Taking on James would mean taking on that $52.6 million player option. However, would any team be willing to do that for a 40-year-old superstar?
