Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar
By Matt Reed
The NBA landscape is always changing with new stars entering the league and players becoming instant superstars, and in the case of one of basketball's most outspoken fans he's changing his fandom once again.
RELATED: NBA star LeBron James parties hard at Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico
Rapper Drake has always let it be known that he's a big-time basketball fan with his support for the Toronto Raptors, as well as Kentucky men's basketball. However, he's always shown a lot of love to LeBron James no matter which team he plays on as well.
This time though, Drake took a subtle shot at James after covering up his tattoo of the NBA legend and replacing it with one that features Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Fresh off of the Thunder's first NBA championship since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle, SGA will certainly garner a lot more attention in future seasons, but he's clearly made a new fan in Drake as the team aims to build a dynasty.
