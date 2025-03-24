Weekend Roundup: George Foreman, Sweet 16 set, two sides of Hurley, MLB Opening Day, and more
By Tyler Reed
A good Monday morning to you all! Actually, those words should never be uttered in the same sentence. Let's start over.
Well, it's Monday. This past weekend was one of the more exciting weekends on the sports calendar, with the start of March Madness.
However, the boxing world lost a titan in its sport. Need to get caught up on the weekend that was? No worries, The Big Lead has you covered. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Rest In Peace
This past Friday, the boxing world lost one of the biggest names in the history of the sport. George Foreman tragically passed at the age of 76.
In 81 fights, Foreman would be victorious 76 times and the heavyweight championship on two separate occasions. A titan in the industry that will be sorely missed.
Sweet 16 Set
College basketball fans started last week with 68 different teams having a chance to cut down the nets.
Now, just 16 teams remain. This weekend will separate the pretenders from the contenders; as next weekend ends, the Final Four will be set. Just who is ready to march their way to San Antonio?
Dan Hurley = Harvey Dent
UConn head coach Dan Hurley is running away with the title of the most emotional person in all of sports.
The Huskies were sent home after a tough battle with the Florida Gators, and mere seconds after leaving the court, Hurley was telling the Baylor Bears that he hoped they get a better whistle than his team did.
Then, Hurley was shown having a heartfelt interview on the CBS broadcast, discussing the end of the Huskies' season. It's official: Hurley scares me so much that if we ever meet, I will need a change of pants.
Buy The Peanuts & Cracker Jack's
The MLB Tokyo Series was the official start of the MLB regular season. However, this Thursday, the rest of the league will get their season started.
MLB Opening Day is a beautiful day. A day where we all still have hope that this will be the year our team wins the Fall Classic. But, it will be the Los Angeles Dodgers again (sigh).
Tip Your Hat, Rick
The St. John's dream basketball season came to a screeching halt when the team was upset by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The loss wasn't just a heartbreaker for Red Storm fans, but head coach Rick Pitino was reminded, once again, that he just can't beat John Calipari.
It's The Thought That Counts
The Chesapeake Baysox had a good idea. However, the dream of being the Oyster Catchers became a glorious meme that will not be leaving the zeitgeist anytime soon.
The oyster design was a perfect logo that was ruined by everyone's brain turning into Michael Scott's when they saw it. Better luck next time, Baysox.
Say It Ain't So
McNeese State student manager Amir Khan became an instant star during the Cowboys' run in March Madness.
The Cowboys would take down Clemson in the first round before falling to Purdue, ending their season. Shortly after the end of the Cowboys' season, head coach Will Wade quickly made the decision to take the head coaching opening with NC State.
For those in Cowboys nation hoping to see Khan next season, they will have to tune into Wolfpack games, as Khan is set to transfer with Wade to NC State. Student managers are jumping into the portal now. Has college sports jumped the shark?
Second Times The Charm
Before last week, many of us had no clue who University of Georgia student Lilly Stewart even was. Now, the student whose mugshot went viral has been arrested a second time this month.
Stewart is on track to be the next celebrity who became famous because our brain rot can't get enough. We're sure she's already been cast in the next Netflix reality show.
New Power Couple?
For some reason, Tiger Woods wanted to announce to the world that he is now in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.
Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and has now become someone I had to learn about due to my job.
Would anyone be offended if I made a bold announcement this week on social media? It's going to be about my lunch choice, and the restaurant rhymes with "socko bell."
Not Now, Dairy Queen!
Actually, there will be no big lunches this week; I'm starting a diet (don't laugh). But as soon as I announce my diet, Dairy Queen decides to drop their Blizzard schedule for the summer season.
The new lineup is expected to roll out on March 31st, and it looks like I will only be eating healthy for just one week. It's a real shame.
Warriors Never Quit
I don't care how old a fighter is; if they have the desire, I will put that hard-earned money up to watch them go to war.
Ariel Helwani shared on his Instagram that the Global Fight League has set a date for its debut event, and it features numerous MMA legends.
Listen, my brother and I enjoyed every minute of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. We shall be seated for this as well.
No Sleep Till, Thursday
That's it for the Weekend Roundup. We'll leave you with the stylings of the Beastie Boys and the always-popular 'No Sleep Till Brooklyn.'
We are just three sleeps from the start of the Sweet 16, and if your team is still alive (mine is), then you are still ready to party.
However, those of you who have no horse in the race, soak up these final days of the college basketball season. See you on Friday for the Friday Roundup!
