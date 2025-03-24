What does a top-level men's college basketball star cost in NIL?
By Matt Reed
The entire dynamic of college sports has changed drastically since the introduction of NIL, and it's gotten to a whole new level recently as college basketball and football continue to see meteoric growth across America.
And while the NCAA Tournament is ongoing right now, it's about to get even crazier on Monday when the basketball transfer portal officially opens, to the chagrin of many in the college basketball community, especially head coaches.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari found out about the date of the transfer portal's start following his team's win over St. John's in the Round of 32, and essentially stated that it's ridiculous to start it during the NCAA Tournament.
While Calipari certainly has a point, it's hard to stop the momentum of NIL and transfers moving in and out of schools with all the money going to players now each season.
According to On3 NIL, Power Four conference teams are going to have to pay top recruits at least $500,000 in order to secure their moves this offseason, which has gone up significantly as players contemplate their playing situations year to year.
In many ways, fringe NBA, G-League and other players with pro aspirations now have more reason than ever to stay in college considering the massive amounts of money they're accruing through NIL.
Even projected number one pick and Duke superstar Cooper Flagg has said he's contemplated staying in college beyond his freshman year. Flagg has a projected NIL value of over $3.3 million currently and has his Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.
