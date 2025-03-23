Viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart gets arrested again
By Josh Sanchez
It's been quite the month for University of Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart. Earlier this month, Stewart went viral for her "hot mugshot" and was riding a wave of internet fame.
On Sunday, she was arrested again.
According to TMZ, "the 20-year-old college student was picked up by cops on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling." The charges are misdemeanors.
MORE: Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart's 'hot mugshot' goes viral
Bail was set at $4,000 and she is reportedly still in jail.
After her initial arrest, Lily spoke on the outpouring of men who were sliding into her DMs. Some were clever, others were creepy.
According to Lily, she was on her way to a friend's birthday when she was pulled over and ultimately arrested. As for using her viral fame to pursue other opportunities, Lily says she has no interest.
But now that she has been arrested again, we'll have to see if that changes.
