Ron Howard, producer of Dodgers-Yankees World Series doc, was inspired by Vin Scully
Acclaimed director/producer Ron Howard is one of three executive producers of the upcoming World Series documentary, Fight For Glory. The three-part series debuts March 28 on Apple TV+.
The new documentary promises exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Dodgers' march to a five-game championship victory over the Yankees.
Howard has lent his time and talent to sports titles as an executive producer before, including Cinderella Man, the documentary The Day Sports Stood Still and the sports-adjacent sitcom Sports Night. Although he's most famous for his non-sports creations, he became a baseball fan in Los Angeles, rooting for the Dodgers.
In an interview with ESPN's Buster Olney, Howard said his entry point was the transistor radio he received as a boy upon his 8th birthday — and the voice on the other end.
"I give a lot of credit to Vin Scully, the announcer for the Dodgers," Howard told Olney.
Scully spent 67 years in the Dodgers' broadcast booth, accompanying the team west from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. Howard recalled one pivotal broadcast that sparked his interest as a child.
"It was the '63 World Series, and I got caught up in inning 2 and listened to the entire game, (Sandy) Koufax striking out 15," Howard recalled. "And by the time spring training rolled around in '64, I had the magazines, I knew the players, I was collecting cards. I went to my first major league game in '64 and the rest is history with me."
