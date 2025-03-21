The USMNT's latest embarrassment proves they're not ready to host another World Cup
By Matt Reed
The U.S. Men's National Team is just 15 months away from co-hosting the next men's World Cup in North America, and if Thursday night's showing against Panama is any indication of where the program is at then Mauricio Pochettino and Co. simply aren't ready for that challenge.
The U.S. suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Panama, a country currently ranked 36th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Not only was the result unencouraging for the Americans as they prepare to take part in the biggest international competition on the planet, but the way in which they lost made the lowlights that much more frustrating.
Panama's Cecilio Waterman scored the game-winning goal that propelled the Central American side ahead before proceeding to run onto the CBS Sports studio set with Thierry Henry, Kate Abdo, Maurice Edu and Clint Dempsey all present.
Obviously for Waterman, a huge Henry fan growing up, it was an exciting moment meeting a legend like the former Arsenal star. However, Dempsey, in particular, was not pleased with the U.S. performance and laid into the team after the match.
It's becoming a recurring theme though for the Americans to not show up in the biggest of spots, even if a match against Panama might not seem like such a significant moment.
The U.s. failed at Copa America on home soil last year by failing to make it out of the group stage, and even though the World Cup grants the Americans, Canada and Mexico a place in the tournament that doesn't mean they can just coast on the pitch against the best teams in the world.
In fact, if the World Cup started today it's highly likely that the USMNT would underwhelm once again despite all the positive young talent they continue to boast on both ends of the pitch.
