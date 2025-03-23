Dan Hurley preaches "honor" despite childish rant following UConn loss
By Matt Reed
For the first time in three seasons, the University of Connecticut Huskies won't be national champions in men's basketball after one of the moment memorable and dominating runs in the sport's history.
RELATED: Star of March Madness will move with Will Wade to North Carolina State
Head coach Dan Hurley has been the architect of the team's success, however, following their narrow loss to Florida in the Round of 32 on Sunday it remained clear that Hurley has a ways to go when it comes to humbly accepting defeat.
Hurley preached postgame about how the Huskies were valiant in their effort against the Gators and handling themselves with grace, but when a video caught Hurley and his team walking to the locker room after the loss it painted an entirely different story.
The Huskies were seen walking past members of the Baylor Bears before their meeting with number one seed Duke Blue Devils, to which Hurley essentially says that the refs caused UConn to lose and he hoped that they won't screw over Baylor in the manner.
The reality is Connecticut played a brilliant game against one of the best teams in the country and lost. That's the nature of the sport and especially March Madness, so for Hurley to suggest otherwise not only takes away from Florida's win but also puts his team in the spotlight in a negative way despite winning the last two national championships.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: The USMNT remains a joke
NFL: Check out the Latest Mock Draft Consensus
CBB/CFB: Viral Georgia sorority girl arrested again
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:Ron Howard explains how Vin Scully inspired him