Minor league baseball team removes female anatomy-conjuring logo from website
The Chesapeake Baysox, like every affiliated minor league baseball team, devises an "alternate identity" that principally exist to sell merchandise and raise awareness of their existence. It's usually all in good fun.
The Baltimore Orioles' Double-A affiliate had a little too much fun with one of their alternate logos, part of their "Oystercatchers" alternate identity.
The since-removed logo shows a pearl in an oyster in a baseball glove. Depending on your point of view, it also provides a lesson in a woman's anatomy, as the internet was bound to point out before long.
Oystercatchers are long-legged shorebirds that frequent both coasts. According to the team's press release, the identity serves "as a tribute to the Chesapeake Bay’s rich heritage and thriving ecosystem."
Others had their own takes on what the pearl-in-glove logo was a tribute to.
"No way this new logo from the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers is an accident," wrote Bluesky user Cody Tapp.
"If we were in the 90's, the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers would 100% cut an ad in which a mom discovers dirty magazines under her son's mattress," Bluesky user Velodus wrote, "but instead of them actually being porno mags, they'd just have a centerfold of the Oyster Catchers' new logo in them."
"25% of men would still struggle to find it," Bluesky user Andrew Fleer wrote.
The uniforms feature the controversial logo as a sleeve patch, and reportedly they are being sold on the BaySox website. The team has yet to announce which days they will wear the uniforms. It remains to be seen if the sleeve patch will make it through to the field.
