Rising team manager star of March Madness set to transfer with head coach to NC State
By Tyler Reed
McNeese State attempted to be the Cinderella of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In a tournament that didn't see many upsets, the Cowboys took down fifth-seed Clemson in the opening round of March Madness.
However, the attempt to be Cinderella would quickly flame out as the Purdue Boilermakers took care of the Cowboys in the second round 76-62.
Before the Cowboys even played their first game in the Big Dance, reports were coming in that head coach Will Wade would be accepting the head coaching position at NC State as soon as the Cowboys tournament run was over.
Those reports were dead on, as Wade accepted the job with the Wolfpack shortly after the Cowboys' second round defeat.
However, Wade's departure isn't going to be the only one that Cowboys fans will have to get over. Student manager Amir Khan looks to be taking his talents to Raleigh, North Carolina.
According to college basketball insider Matt Norlander, Khan is apparently joining head coach Wade with the Wolfpack next season.
Khan quickly became one of the biggest stars of March, probably because the upsets were few and far between during this tournament.
Khan's eccentric pre-game work has landed him multiple NIL offers, and apparently, he wants to stick with the coach who gave him the opportunity in the first place.
All we ask for Khan next season is that he has the team come out to the NWO Wolfpac theme. That's if he wants those NIL opportunities to get even larger.
