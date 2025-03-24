Tiger Woods goes viral after revealing new relationship with Vanessa Trump
By Matt Reed
Tiger Woods likely won't be hitting the fairways again any time soon at a big PGA Tour event, but the 15-time major champion seems to be back in the headlines again for a new relationship that he revealed on social media Sunday.
Woods obviously has a pretty public dating history, and this time he's keeping that track record going after announcing Vanessa Trump is his latest conquest.
Trump is the ex wife of Donald Trump Jr., the son of president Donald Trump. She was married to Trump Jr. for over 13 years before going through a divorce in 2018.
Woods recently has been spotted around the White House often between merger negotiations involving president Trump, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which has been a major talking point in the golf world for months.
This all came before Woods revealed that he suffered an Achilles tear that will keep him out for an extended period of time, likely including all four PGA Tour majors in 2025.
Woods has been known to date many famous women throughout his professional career, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and singer LeAnn Rimes.
