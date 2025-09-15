Weekend Roundup: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
By Tyler Reed
It feels strange to call a Monday good, but when your favorite NFL team drops a 50 burger on a hated rival, how could this day not be good?
Yes, some of us are singing in the rain known as Monday, while others still see the darkness of a new week.
MORE: ESPN Has Updated Its College Football FPI Rankings After Week 3
We've got plenty to digest before we start our real "work" week. So, let's dive into all the madness with the Weekend Roundup.
Still Flying High
The Philadelphia Eagles walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening, flexed their Super Bowl rings, and walked out with another win.
Yes, the Eagles are still the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Chiefs' hopes of a resurrection are looking further and further away.
Say It Ain't Joe
Adam Schefter is reporting that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury on Sunday that could very well put an end to his season.
The former number one overall pick cannot seem to catch a break on the injury front. With each passing year, it feels like Burrow's career may be the biggest what-if in NFL history.
MORE: Titans' QB Cam Ward proves his No.1 draft pick with a touchdown against Rams in week 2
Who Won Those Games?
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returned to Detroit with his Chicago Bears and left with a 52-21 butt kicking.
After the Lions' loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, many were trashing the team by saying that Johnson was the mastermind behind the team's success over the last few years. That opinion can be tossed in the garbage now.
Week 2 of the NFL regular season brought us many headlines. Fans continue to question the Tush Push. Daniel Jones is finding a groove with the Indianapolis Colts. A New York Giants starter gets heated after a rough start in Dallas. Taylor Swift avoids the fans in KC with a bizarre wall, and finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the most head-scratching plays I've ever seen in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
On the college football side of things, we have a new AP Top 25 Poll, for those who still think that system matters. Clemson is falling deep into the abyss. UCLA fires their head coach, and Brian Kelly goes off on the spoiled LSU media.
It was such a fun weekend of football, and soon enough, we will be doing it again. Before we part, I'll leave with your next purchase. Little Debbie has dropped a new holiday inflatable, and now your dreams of having a Christmas Tree Cake standing in your yard can finally come true.
Have a great start to your week.
