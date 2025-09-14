College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
By Josh Sanchez
Another week of action is in the books as Week 3 of the 2025 college football season wrapped up.
On Sunday, September 14, the Associated Press dropped the latest AP Top 25 poll to give us another reminder of just how wrong the preseason predictions were.
This week the top three remained unchanged with Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU occupying the top spots. Miami and Georgia rounded out the top five.
Where does your favorite team stand in the updated AP Poll?
A full look at the AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 of the 2025 college football season can be seen below.
2025 AP Top 25 Poll rankings- Week 4
- Ohio State (55)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU (2)
- Miami (3)
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Florida State
- Texas
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Indiana
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- USC
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.
The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.
