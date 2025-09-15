Jalen Hurts shuts down Chris Jones’ trash talk in Eagles’ Super Bowl rematch win
Trash talk after a loss hits different than celebrating a win. Most players know when to stay quiet, but Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones apparently missed that memo Sunday night.
Even after watching the Philadelphia Eagles walk into Arrowhead Stadium and steal a victory from the defending champions, Jones couldn't resist getting in one last shot. The Chiefs-Eagles rivalry already burned hot from their Super Bowl history, and this latest clash only added fuel with controversial calls and chippy moments throughout.
MORE: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces
When the final seconds ticked away and Philadelphia took a knee to seal the win, Jones found Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with some parting words.
"You don't even have 100 yards," Jones shouted at the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
Hurts didn't need long to respond. "We won the f—ing game. Shut your a– up."
Jones’ math was a bit off. Hurts finished 15 of 22 for 101 passing yards, just barely crossing that century mark. He also picked up 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Not spectacular numbers, but enough to get the job done when it mattered.
The Chiefs defense had legitimate reasons for frustration after Philadelphia seemed to benefit from several missed calls. That signature Eagles tush push once again drew outrage from fans and analysts who spotted what appeared to be obvious penalties that officials ignored.
The fourth-quarter play helped extend Philadelphia's lead to two possessions and effectively ended Kansas City's comeback hopes.
Much of the anger stems from repeated false starts and infractions during those plays that referees consistently overlook.
Whether the league addresses it or not, the Eagles have clearly changed how NFL offenses operate through their aggressive approach and willingness to test the rulebook's limits.
That same creativity ended Kansas City's dynasty hopes last season.
