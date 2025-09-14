Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
By Josh Sanchez
The boxing world asked and it received in a big way on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford went toe-to-toe at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the unified super middleweight title.
Coming into the fight, Crawford was the underdog, but he was able to set the tone from the opening round and pull off the historic upset.
MORE: Canelo vs Terence Crawford results: Bud stuns Alvarez in historic upset
Crawford was the better boxer throughout the fight, and held off a mid-round rally from Canelo to pull away at the end, 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.
Now, it's time to relive the moment.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the full fight video highlights and results from Canelo vs. Crawford in Las Vegas can be seen below.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford weigh-in ends with wild fan brawl
Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford full fight video
Main Card
Undisputed super middleweight championship: Terence Crawford def. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)
Super welterweight: Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez declared split decision draw 97-93 Martinez, 96-94 Mbilli, and 95-95 DRAW
Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)
Preliminary Card
156-pound catchweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92).
Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin Jr. def. Ivan Dychko via unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 95-94)
Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez via 1st-round TKO
Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed def. Martin Caraballo via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Light heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson via 1st-round TKO
Super middleweight: Marco Verde def. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt via 4th-round TKO
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 3 AP Top 25 games
CBB: Former college basketball star dies at 30
NBA: Lakers' Luka Doncic lands massive $25 million mansion in star-studded area
NFL: Anonymous NFL executive calls out 'bully' Roger Goodell despite league's success
WWE: WrestleMania 43 date, logo revealed at announcement event