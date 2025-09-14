The Big Lead

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights

The highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for the unified super middleweight title is in the books, and it delivered in a big way.

By Josh Sanchez

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium
The boxing world asked and it received in a big way on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford went toe-to-toe at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the unified super middleweight title.

Coming into the fight, Crawford was the underdog, but he was able to set the tone from the opening round and pull off the historic upset.

MORE: Canelo vs Terence Crawford results: Bud stuns Alvarez in historic upset

Crawford was the better boxer throughout the fight, and held off a mid-round rally from Canelo to pull away at the end, 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium.
Now, it's time to relive the moment.

If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.

A full look at the full fight video highlights and results from Canelo vs. Crawford in Las Vegas can be seen below.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford weigh-in ends with wild fan brawl

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford full fight video

Main Card

Undisputed super middleweight championship: Terence Crawford def. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

Super welterweight: Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)

Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez declared split decision draw 97-93 Martinez, 96-94 Mbilli, and 95-95 DRAW

Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Preliminary Card

156-pound catchweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92).

Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin Jr. def. Ivan Dychko via unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 95-94)

Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez via 1st-round TKO

Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed def. Martin Caraballo via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Light heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson via 1st-round TKO

Super middleweight: Marco Verde def. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt via 4th-round TKO

