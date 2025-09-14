Another brutal stat shows Caleb Williams still searching for NFL footing
The Chicago Bears thought they had found their answer when they hired Ben Johnson from Detroit to help develop Caleb Williams. Sunday's 52-21 beatdown by the Detroit Lions showed just how much work remains ahead for this struggling franchise.
Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns, but also threw an interception and took four sacks for 29 yards lost. The numbers tell part of the story, but the broader picture reveals deeper concerns about Chicago's 2024 first overall pick and his immediate impact.
CBS Sports reported that Williams holds the lowest win percentage among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts since Week 7 of last season. He's sitting at just 0.083 with a 1-11 record. Close behind are Aaron Rodgers and Drake Maye, both at 0.308 after 4-9 starts.
Just six days after their heartbreaking fourth-quarter collapse handed the Minnesota Vikings a shocking victory, the Bears barely put up a fight against Detroit. Chicago remains anchored at the bottom of the NFC North standings, with little evidence of a turnaround coming anytime soon.
Williams has certainly flashed the kind of plays that remind everyone why he went No. 1 overall. His Heisman campaign at USC suggested he could become the next elite quarterback in the NFL.
But stepping up to the grind of the regular season presents a different challenge entirely.
We've seen stars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow lift teams even when the supporting cast struggles. That's exactly why quarterbacks are called the most critical position in football.
Yet Williams has also made plays that raise serious eyebrows. Take his second-quarter misjudgment—trying to force a play instead of throwing the ball away while under pressure. That decision led to a Detroit interception and another touchdown, pushing their lead to 21-7.
The Bears believed Johnson could unlock Williams' potential, but Sunday proved that building a franchise quarterback takes more than just changing coaches.
