ESPN College GameDay location announced for Week 4 of 2025 college football season
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season is officially underway and ESPN College GameDay is on the road.
It's hard to imagine that we will be wrapping up the first full month of the season in just one week, but time flies when you're having fun. For the folks in South Beach, buckle up because the College GameDay festivities is coming your way.
Following Saturday's show in Knoxville ahead of the instant classic between Georgia and Tennessee, will be in town for an all-Florida showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.
The show will be in town when the undefeated Miami Hurricanes welcome the Florida Gators in primetime. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
It's going to be a fun one.
All of the information you need for ESPN College GameDay in Week 4 can be seen below.
ESPN College GameDay, Week 4: Viewing Information & Details
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, Florida
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Your best bet for watching ESPN College GameDay via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the show online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
