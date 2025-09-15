Giants OT lashes out on the sideline after getting benched for penalties
The New York Giants discovered just how quickly a promising drive can turn into a complete disaster on Sunday. What started as an opening possession against the Dallas Cowboys became an absolute meltdown that had fans reaching for the remote.
James Hudson III, filling in for injured left tackle Andrew Thomas, turned the Giants' first series into a penalty parade that belongs in some kind of record book.
Four flags and a sack later, coach Brian Daboll had seen enough.
Two personal fouls for unnecessary roughness and a pair of false starts later, Hudson was completely unraveled on the field. The veteran tackle's frustration boiled over on the sideline, where cameras caught him shouting until teammates and coaches stepped in to calm the situation.
"This century" is how long it's been since an NFL player got flagged four times on a single drive. Hudson managed that feat in just six snaps against Dallas pass rusher James Houston.
Here's what made it even worse for the Giants. Daboll kept Hudson in the game as things spiraled out of control, a decision that probably cost New York four points when they settled for a Graham Gano field goal instead of punching in a touchdown.
The coach finally turned to rookie Marcus Mbow, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, for the next series. That switch calmed things down and allowed Russell Wilson to get more aggressive throwing the ball, even if it didn't deliver a win.
The Giants were flagged 14 times for 160 yards in a 40-37 overtime defeat, dropping to 0-2 and alone in the NFC East basement.
The offense finally broke through, putting up 30-plus points on the road for the first time since Week 11 of 2023. But the defense faltered late, failing to get stops as Dallas erased three fourth-quarter leads and forced overtime.
Sometimes one player's bad day becomes everyone's problem. Hudson's meltdown perfectly captured how things are unravelling for the Giants this season.
