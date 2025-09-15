Colts open Daniel Jones era with a stat no NFL team has ever pulled off before
Daniel Jones continues to silence his doubters with each passing week in Indianapolis. The former New York Giants quarterback orchestrated another clutch performance Sunday, leading the Indianapolis Colts on a decisive nine-play, 41-yard drive that ended with Spencer Shrader's game-winning field goal in a 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Jones threw for 316 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score, working in perfect harmony with Jonathan Taylor who bulldozed his way to 165 yards on the ground.
MORE: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces
The performance helped Indianapolis achieve something pretty remarkable.
Reports indicate the Colts became the first team in the Super Bowl era to avoid punting in their first two games of a season. That's the kind of efficiency that makes coaches smile and fans believe.
Colts supporters entered this offseason with plenty of uncertainty about their offense. Even the coaching staff couldn't predict exactly how things would shake out with Jones competing against Anthony Richardson. The hope was there, but guarantees weren't part of the equation.
Daniel Jones may not be perfect, but he's already showing significant improvement compared to his six seasons in New York. For the first time in his career, he has reliable weapons around him and a coaching staff that appears to know exactly what it's doing.
The game's ending was about as unusual as it gets in the NFL. Trailing by two with 3:15 remaining, the Colts ran a conservative final drive that relied heavily on Taylor's legs and Jones's decision-making.
Seven carries from Taylor and one 26-yard pass from Jones set up Shrader's initial 60-yard attempt from midfield.
The kick fell short, but Denver's Dondrea Tillman was flagged for leverage after vaulting off a teammate to block it. The 15-yard penalty moved Indianapolis well within range, and the 45-year-old Shrader easily converted his fifth field goal of the day.
Sometimes the best reinvention stories come with a little help from the opposition.
