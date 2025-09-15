NFL insider drops major update on Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a thrilling 31-27 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but the celebration might be short-lived. Star quarterback Joe Burrow limped off the field with what appears to be a serious toe injury that could derail the team's entire season.
The injury happened during a second-quarter sack when Arik Armstead brought Burrow down by his right ankle. Burrow was slow getting up and needed attention from trainers before heading to the sideline medical tent.
What seemed like a routine hit quickly turned into something much more concerning.
NFL insider Adam Schefter delivered the news that has Bengals fans sweating bullets about their franchise quarterback's immediate future.
"Images of Joe Burrow's turf toe injury are being sent to noted foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, to be reviewed. If surgery is deemed necessary, it would be expected to sideline Burrow three months," Schefter reported.
The timeline of events tells the story of how serious this injury might be. Cincinnati initially listed Burrow as questionable at halftime after confirming the toe injury. But before the third quarter ended, they ruled him out completely.
Multiple reports noted Burrow had undergone an MRI and used a one-legged scooter to return from imaging.
The visual was telling. Burrow first tried walking to the locker room on his own, then needed two trainers to help him down the tunnel. After the game, he was spotted in the locker room on crutches wearing a walking boot.
Jake Browning stepped in with the Bengals trailing 14-7 and handled the comeback admirably. He threw for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, capping off a 15-play, 92-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak with 19 seconds left.
For a Bengals team trying to bounce back from missing the 2024 postseason, losing Burrow for months would be devastating timing.
