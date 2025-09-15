Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces
The Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" delivered another crucial touchdown on Sunday, but this time it came with some unwanted baggage. Against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Eagles converted a critical fourth-and-goal situation that helped seal their 20-17 victory.
Problem is, the play probably should have been called back for a false start.
MORE: Another brutal stat shows Caleb Williams still searching for NFL footing
With Philadelphia trailing and needing a score midway through the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts pushed his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line. The touchdown gave the Eagles a 19-10 lead, but replays showed multiple offensive linemen had jumped the gun before the snap.
FOX analyst Tom Brady didn't mince words about what he saw from the broadcast booth. The officiating crew "missed that one pretty bad," Brady said, and slow-motion replay backed him up completely.
Guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen both moved early, giving Philadelphia an illegal head start on a play that's already nearly impossible to stop. As Brady pointed out, the tush push is tough enough for defenses without giving the Eagles extra help.
That missed call turned out to be massive for both teams. Instead of facing 4th-and-goal from the 6-yard line after a penalty, Philadelphia grabbed a two-score advantage that effectively put Kansas City away. The Eagles made the extra point for a 20-10 lead and held on for the win.
The NFL defines a false start as offensive movement that mimics the start of play once the ball is set. Whether this particular play falls under that rule remains up for debate, but the video evidence looks pretty clear.
Officials will need to watch the Eagles' signature play more closely moving forward. After all, even unstoppable plays should follow the rules.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Week 2 TV schedule for Sunday’s NFL games
BOXING: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights & results
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN College GameDay location announced for Week 4 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Tennessee has the 'best' environment in college football despite loss to Georgia claims analyst
VIRAL: Wild sideline moment leaves LSU coach Brian Kelly on the turf