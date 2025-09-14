Wild sideline moment leaves LSU coach Brian Kelly on the turf
Football sidelines can be dangerous places, and Louisiana State University Tigers head coach Brian Kelly got a painful reminder of that Saturday night. With seven seconds left in the first half against Florida, Kelly sprinted toward a referee to call timeout when chaos struck.
Two players collided after the whistle right on the sideline, and Kelly found himself caught in the crossfire.
The fall looked both awkward and comical, but the veteran coach walked away uninjured and kept coaching without missing a beat.
One would think a CFB coach with 35 years of experience would know better about sideline awareness. However, this wasn't even Kelly's first rodeo this season. Back in Week 1, he hit the turf after a near-miss with an official that could have cost the Tigers a 15-yard penalty.
The LSU Tigers held a 20-10 lead through three quarters in their SEC opener against Florida. The Tigers came out firing in the first quarter, but Florida answered with a late second-quarter touchdown to keep things competitive heading into halftime.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has struggled at times but delivered when it mattered most, including a touchdown pass to Zavion Thomas. Meanwhile, Florida's DJ Lagway faced heavy pressure all night, throwing multiple interceptions highlighted by Dashawn Spears' pick-six in the third quarter.
The game hasn't been without controversy either. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected early for targeting, creating a defensive hole the Tigers had to navigate.
Still, LSU's defense ranks among the nation's best and appears ready to maintain control.
With over 95,000 fans roaring at Tiger Stadium, Kelly might want to focus more on staying upright than chasing referees.
