Weekend Roundup: Duke chokes, Paige's world, Ovechkin makes history, and more
By Tyler Reed
Man, what an absolute steller weekend sports fans were treated to. A classic Final Four in the Men's Tournament, and in the women's, a return of one of the top programs in the sport.
It was also a big weekend for entertainment. Fans of HBO's 'The White Lotus' were treated to an epic season three finale.
Afraid you might have missed something in this jam-packed weekend? No worries. We've got everything you need to know. Here is the Weekend Roundup.
A Real Shame (Not)
The Duke Blue Devils were less than two minutes away from reaching the national championship, but then, the team decided to become the 2017 Atlanta Falcons.
Copper Flagg and the gang would blow a seven-point lead to the Houston Cougars, making the loss for the Blue Devils absolutely legendary for Duke haters around the globe.
A breathtaking choke job by the Blue Devils; however, the Cougars deserve their flowers. Only a good team could pull off what they did.
The Cougars will meet the Florida Gators in the national championship on Monday night. A matchup between those two will be more of a rock fight than a basketball game.
Huskies On Top
Stop me if you've heard this one before, the UConn Women's team are national champions. Yes, the Huskies earned their 12th national title with a dominating victory over South Carolina.
The win caps off a legendary career by Huskies legend Paige Bueckers, who shared an emotional moment with her head coach, Geno Auriemma, after the big game.
History Maker
On Sunday, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin became the greatest goalscorer in NHL history, surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the top spot with 895 goals.
A record that nobody ever thought would be touched, when Ovechkin hangs up the skates, he will forever be known as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Piper, No!
The season three finale of The White Lotus dropped on Sunday, and without spoilers, some drama unfolded. However, hot take: this was the worst season of the series. Sorry, Goggins.
Pirates Fumble Legacy
Pittsburgh Pirates fans finally figured out the team decided a few years ago to move the logo of legendary outfielder Roberto Clemente for an advertisement on the outfield wall.
The push back from the fan base has since caused the team to say they will be putting Clemente's logo back on the wall. However, this is just a poor look for a franchise that has been in the gutter for quite some time.
Old Heads Back At It
Shaquille O'Neal is my favorite NBA player of all time. That's why it pains me to do this. O'Neal recently discussed how this new generation being soft is the reason players like LeBron James have had such long careers.
O'Neal comes off as jealous of the guys who are having longer careers. The "soft" take is becoming old. Fans don't need to see a player whose only job is to punch somebody in the face. The game has more talent than ever before.
Okay, that will be the end of me disagreeing with Shaq. Time to go back to shouting from the rooftops that he is the best big ever to play the game.
Sad Goodbye
Cooper Kupp had an emotional goodbye with his former Los Angeles Rams teammates after a final training session together.
In what sounds like the most bro moment of all bro moments, Kupp said his sad goodbyes to many teammates he won a Super Bowl with. It will be a new era for the Rams this upcoming season.
Viral Star
It appears that Florida journalism student Talia Baia is leaning into her viral moment with a Florida Gators player.
Baia made waves once again with her uncomfortable positioning while interviewing Auburn star Johnu Broome. If the people follow, why not try to chase the cash?
Emotions Of The Madness
March Madness giveth, March Madness taketh away. The NCAA Tournament brings out every emotion from the fans.
For instance, Jim Nantz celebrating Houston's Final Four win is the beauty of the tournament. On the other hand, seeing Charles Barkley disappointed after Auburn's loss to Florida is a great reminder of the pain 67 fan bases feel this time of year. Ready to feel the glory and pain in 2026?
#11 Calls It A Career
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has decided to hang up his cleats. Jones announced his retirement over the weekend, and the former Alabama star should hear his name called in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Anyone who disagrees doesn't know ball.
Just Win, Baby!
The Atlanta Braves picked up their first win of the season over the weekend. A 10-0 victory over the Miami Marlins has the Braves 1-8 heading into a weekday series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Every heater starts with that first win. Maybe the Braves will now go on to win another game this week. Hey, anything is possible.
Give Me All Of That
Need a new recipe to add to the rotation. Well, how about some Crispy Cantonese Pork belly to feed your appetite before the national championship? This recipe had me at pork, then belly, and also crispy. If you decide to make this, please give me a call. I'll walk to your house if I have to.
Who Will Have The One Shining Moment?
That is our Weekend Roundup. It is always hard to get back on track after such a legendary weekend. However, this Monday isn't like most Mondays.
No, tonight, the Men's NCAA Tournament champion will be crowned. One program will have its one shining moment, and may we root for it to be Houston. Some of us are still in the running to win their bracket, and a Cougars win will give me the extra cash for my torpedo home run parlays.
Go Cougars!