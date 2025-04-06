Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share amazing moment after UConn national championship
By Josh Sanchez
Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball team dominated from beginning to end, and never let South Carolina get back into the game as they came away from March Madness with the program's latest national championship.
After the game, head coach Geno Auriemma and the star guard shared an emotional moment that showed a side of Coach Auriemma that we normally don't get to see.
MORE: Paige Bueckers' brother Drew sends adorable message ahead of national championship
The two exchanged a lengthy hug after the ups and downs of Bueckers' career at the school.
What an amazing moment.
Next up for Paige is the WNBA Draft, where she is expected to be selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick. The WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday, April 14, at The Shed in New York City.
