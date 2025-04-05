Shaq bashes LeBron James and 'soft' NBA players for league going downhill
By Matt Reed
If one thing is certain about Shaquille O'Neill it's that he's always willing to speak his mind about the NBA and any other hot topics on his mind. And with the current state of the league, Shaq apparently has a lot of opinions about how the NBA has changed since his playing days.
There's been many conversations recently about players like LeBron James and how they'd fare in previous eras of the NBA, and let's just say Shaq doesn't believe that they'd hold up in his era or others before him.
The TNT analyst and former NBA champion called out James and other current NBA stars for being too "soft" and suggesting that they'd never be able to compete against past eras that were more physical and didn't receive the same beneficial calls from referees.
Shaq was also quick to bring up Ben Simmons, accusing him of "stealing" $250 million from NBA teams and saying that he should be arrested for his poor play on the court.
