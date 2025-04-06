Best Sunday wake-up call is finding out Duke choked in Final Four
By Tyler Reed
The small percentage of college basketball fans who were disappointed in the lack of upsets during the 2025 NCAA Tournament should quiet down after the way the Final Four played out.
All number one seeds competed for a chance to play in the national championship game on Monday, and both games delivered in a big way.
The Florida Gators took down the Auburn Tigers in the first semi-final of the night in an instant classic. Then, the Duke Blue Devils gave us the most epic choke job in recent memory, as the Houston Cougars' late-game heroics put them in the national title game for the first time since 1984.
The Blue Devils appeared to have this one wrapped up, but in true college sports fashion, madness unfolded, as the top ACC program seemingly forgot how to play basketball for the last minute of the game.
Hats off to the Cougars for earning this victory and giving fans around the country a beautiful Sunday morning. Knowing that the Blue Devils will not be cutting down the nets this season almost feels like a Christmas gift.
Houston may be everyone's favorite now, but the title will not be handed to them. The Cougars will meet Florida on Monday night, and only one program will have its one shining moment. However, we all know it won't be Duke.
