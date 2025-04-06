Houston basketball's insane conditioning explains Duke Final Four upset
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 Final Four delivered in every possible way. The first game of the evening saw the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers deliver a classic that saw the Gators punch their ticket to the national championship on Monday.
Then, the Duke Blue Devils had one of the biggest choke jobs in college basketball history when the team fell to the Houston Cougars in the second semi-final matchup.
Yes, the choke job by the Blue Devils will take up most of the talking points today. However, the Cougars' epic comeback should get the respect it deserves because this team put in the work to be in this situation.
How does a team believe it can win when the odds are stacked against them? Well, for the Cougars, it is their commitment to the game.
Being in the best possible shape makes it easier to fight back when the chips are down, and the Cougars may have one of the best training programs in the country.
Houston's team average for running a mile is five minutes and 19 seconds. That much time on a treadmill at the lowest speed would send me to the hospital.
The Cougars held the Blue Devils to just one field goal in the final 10 minutes in their Final Four victory. That stat alone should have everyone talking about the Cougars today.
