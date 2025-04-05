Rams players share emotional goodbye with Cooper Kupp after final training session
By Tyler Reed
Cooper Kupp will forever be known as a legend amongst Los Angeles Rams fans. The former Rams star helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, which saw Kupp earn MVP of the big game.
However, Kupp's departure to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason is just another sad reminder of how the league, at its core, is a business.
RELATED: Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
Kupp is returning to his home state to play for the Seahawks, which means he will be playing against the Rams two times a year.
Now rivals with his former teammates, it appears that the rivalry will only be on the field. Before packing up for good, Kupp shared one more emotional training session with his former teammates. The moment didn't
The clips of Kupp's final training session with his former teammates are going to be a hard watch for any Rams. It also looked like an incredibly emotional moment with his former quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
When Stafford first arrived in Los Angeles, the former number one overall pick created quick chemistry with Kupp. The duo will forever share a Lombardi Trophy. However, now, the pair will each try to create a new bond with other talents.
Seeing Kupp in another uniform next season will be a strange sight for everyone. However, the former third-round pick is ready for a fresh start.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: Could Browns really draft Shedeur Sanders with No. 2 overall pick?
MLB: Phillies' owner is a vocal proponent of 'torpedo bats' — and the 'tush push'
FINAL FOUR: UConn basketball star Jana El Alfy's parents travel to Final Four from Egypt
SPORTS MEDIA: 'First Things First' host trolls transfer portal by creating new hilarious portal
VIRAL: Adult film star Abella Danger goes viral after watching Ja Morant's game-winner